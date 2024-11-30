PM Modi praises Odisha CM Majhi and Education Minister Pradhan for their work

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his public connect at the grassroots and also recalled the lighter moments he had with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Odisha Parba-2024 held in New Delhi recently.

Addressing a public meeting here, Modi said after formation of the BJP government in Odisha, people of the state are witnessing a big difference. “Our CM Mohan Charan Majhi is touring different parts of the state to take stock of the situation on the ground. For the first time, people in rural areas are able to see a chief minister visiting the villages,” he said.

The PM further said, “We worked for development of Odisha even when our government wasn’t here. We increased the budget given to Odisha by three times, implemented new schemes and served people of the state without any discrimination. As a result, people here were able to know about the ideology and working style of BJP, put faith in the party and blessed us with open heart.”

Modi also recalled his visit to the Odisha Parba event where he was not able to spend much time. “Five days back, I got the opportunity to attend the spectacular event and had a cup of flavourful masala tea there. I even admonished Dharmendra (union minister) saying I would have roamed around a bit more if I had more time. It was a fabulous event,” the PM said.

Modi also said it was because of Pradhan he got the chance to address the public gathering in the state capital on the sidelines of his visit for the DGP conference.

The PM said he was blessed to be in the land of Lord Lingaraj. “I also bow down before Lord Jagannath,” he added.