Woman Maoist with Rs 2L reward arrested from Odisha forest

MALKANGIRI: Security forces on Friday arrested a 29-year-old woman Maoist who was carrying a reward of `2 lakh on her head from Kurti forest within MV-29 police limits.

The cadre, Anti Madvi alias Lakey was produced before mediapersons at the district police office in the presence of DIG (SWR) Niti Sekhar and other officers. Sekhar said Lakey was apprehended from the forest during a search operation which was initiated basing on intelligence inputs on her presence in the area. During interrogation, Lakey said she was engaged in a logistics operation in the area.

A native of Pulhar village within Jangla police limits at Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Lakey had joined the CPI (M)’s platoon no 12 in 2017 under the leadership of Sukram (DCM) of West Bastar division. She worked in the protection team of top Maoist leader Uday and carried an self loading rifle. As a close aide of Uday she was involved in a number of Maoist violence incidents in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Sekhar said basing on intelligence inputs, the then Malkangiri SP on October 10, 2021 had launched an operation with DVF and SOG personnel at Jajbatta forest near Katuapadar village within Mathili police limits. The team came under heavy fire near Jajbatta reserve forest. Three Maoist cadres Anil alias Muka Sodi, Marri Chinna Rao and Soni alias Paro Vekko were killed in the exchange of fire.

During course of investigation it was ascertained that Maoists including Udaya, Suresh, Ramesh, Mahesh, Sushila, Muni, Dashri, Laxman, Rajesh, Kesa, Gangi, Swapna, Tulsi, Tinku, Santu, Naveen along with Lakey were among those who attacked the security forces but managed to escape.

Lakey was also wanted for her involvement in a series of crimes across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. She was involved in an exchange of fire in Tulsi and Daldali villages within Mathili police limits in the district in October, 2021, another encounter near Esurnar village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in 2018, exchange of fire near Eram village in Chhattisgarh in April, 2019 and an encounter near Tigalmeta village within Mampa police limits in Andhra Pradesh in 2021.