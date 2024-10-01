Govt to provide region-specific food to children in anganwadis, says Deputy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR : Children and women in anganwadi centres will be provided region-specific food and ‘chatua’ will be replaced with millets or ‘bajra’ wherever prevalent, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday.

Attending a state-level POSHAN MAAH (nutrition month) celebration organised by the Women and Child Development department here, Parida said the department is considering to take steps for providing region-specific food in anganwadi centres to women and children.

Admitting to complaints about supply of substandard chatua in anganwadi centres, she said steps are being taken to curb irregularities in supply of good quality chatua in future. “Anganwadi centres are being closely monitored. Despite that, insect-infested chatua is reaching children and mothers through anganwadi centres,” said Parida who also holds the WCD portfolio.

Stating that proactive measures are being taken to make food for children more nutritious, the deputy CM said the department is considering to replace chatua with millets or bajra wherever possible. “There is scope for both. Under Mission Shakti, there are many women who are producing millets. The department is exploring ways on what can be done to provide more nutritious and wholesome food to both children and women,” she said.

Parida further said regional differences in nutrition, malnutrition and anaemia exist. And to address this, district-level officers have been asked to act as per the feedback received from the grassroots. “The government is committed to ensuring a malnutrition-free Odisha. A conclave on manufacturing of nutritious chatua will be organised in the state and experienced professionals roped in for discussions in this regard,” she added.

On August 31, Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati had raised the issue of distribution of substandard chatua to children and demanded a stop to the practice and an inquiry into it.