Odisha CM to address ambassadors at New Delhi investors' meet ahead of Make-in-Odisha conclave 2025

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government will host two high-profile events at New Delhi on Thursday as part of the curtain raiser of the fourth edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave 'Utkarsh Odisha 2025'.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to address ambassadors of more than 10 countries in the first event where Odisha's vibrant industrial ecosystem and emerging investment opportunities will be showcased to the global audience in the run-up to the mega investment summit.

The chief minister will chair the meeting, which will be attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe. Majhi will personally invite global stakeholders to participate in Utkarsh Odisha to be held on January 28 and 29 in Bhubaneswar.

In the afternoon, G2B meetings have been planned where the chief minister will meet with prominent industry leaders and representatives from various sectoral associations. It will follow a curtain raiser for the conclave during which the state government will unveil the detailed programme of the investors' summit.

The state will also host an interactive session with the CM and a roadshow for business leaders and industrialists from the Delhi NCR region in the evening.