Odisha CM to address ambassadors at New Delhi investors' meet ahead of Make-in-Odisha conclave 2025

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government will host two high-profile events at New Delhi on Thursday as part of the curtain raiser of the fourth edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave 'Utkarsh Odisha 2025'.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to address ambassadors of more than 10 countries in the first event where Odisha's vibrant industrial ecosystem and emerging investment opportunities will be showcased to the global audience in the run-up to the mega investment summit.
The chief minister will chair the meeting, which will be attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe. Majhi will personally invite global stakeholders to participate in Utkarsh Odisha to be held on January 28 and 29 in Bhubaneswar.
In the afternoon, G2B meetings have been planned where the chief minister will meet with prominent industry leaders and representatives from various sectoral associations. It will follow a curtain raiser for the conclave during which the state government will unveil the detailed programme of the investors' summit.
The state will also host an interactive session with the CM and a roadshow for business leaders and industrialists from the Delhi NCR region in the evening.
The roadshow will emphasise the industrial ecosystem of Odisha, its robust infrastructure and opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as IT & ITeS, textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and electronics manufacturing.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw are slated to attend the events. Business leaders and investors from across sectors have been invited to explore how Odisha can serve as a key destination for their expansion plans. The Utkarsh Odisha conclave 2025 will be the largest ever industrial gathering in Odisha, building upon the state's past successes.
The CM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Minister for Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and principal secretary Hemant Sharma.
The Industries minister said the ambassadors' meet and interactive session are crucial platforms to extend Odisha's message of growth, partnership, and opportunity to both global and domestic investors. "The engagement with ambassadors and investors will focus on the state's industrial potential, enabling policies, ease of doing business, and ongoing initiatives to foster an investor-friendly environment," Swain said.
Last week, the CM had released the Utkarsh Odisha logo that symbolises Odisha's vision for industrial leadership, deeply rooted in culture yet future-ready.