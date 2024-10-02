BJP lashes Naveen Patnaik over remarks on communal unrest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement on the incidents of communal unrest after BJP government came to power in the state has triggered a massive backlash from the saffron party.

While meeting party leaders from Bhadrak and Sonepur districts on Monday, Naveen had raised the issue of communal violence and said four such incidents have occured within three months of the new BJP government. This has not only tarnished the image of Odisha but also raised questions on the performance of the BJP government, he said.

In a strong response, the BJP questioned the regional outfit’s track record during the 24 years it was in power. Addressing mediapersons here, party spokesperson Anil Biswal asked, “Who was the chief minister when Odisha witnessed the Kandhamal riots, the worst communal violence in the state?” The statement of Naveen babu has proved that he is trying to create unrest in Odisha, he said.

Referring to communal unrest at Bhadrak during Ram Navami celebrations in 2017 and at Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti in 2021, Biswal said, Naveen babu was the chief minister of the state when those incidents took place. In 2022, there were more than 15 incidents in Odisha as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, he said.

Alleging that those arrested in connection with the latest Bhadrak riots have photographs with BJD leaders, Biswal said people of the state know who are behind these incidents. He further alleged that Naveen Patnaik had given Rajya Sabha ticket to a conspirator of Kandhamal riots and made him MP. “Was this a symbol of Naveen Babu’s good governance? Why was Naveen babu silent when a former BJD MLA in Odisha gave protection to Raja Khan, the gangster and an accused in communal riots in Uttar Pradesh?” asked Biswal.