Leopard that killed two humans on display at Sambalpur Zoo

SAMBALPUR: A male leopard, which reportedly killed two humans and injured another in Nuapada, was released into the exhibit arena at Sambalpur Zoo on Tuesday.

Visitors can now sight the eight-year-old big cat from the new glass-view facility developed at the zoo this year. The facility is first-of-its-kind in the region which boasts a 20x7 ft viewing area with better visibility and viewing experience.

The animal was brought to the zoo after being rescued from Nuapada in November last year. Last month, the male cat was released in the glass-view facility of zoo’s ‘night house’ which already housed a female leopard.

The big cat’s pairing with the female leopard, which is around six years old, has been permitted by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on the recommendation of the PCCF (wildlife). For enhancing the chances of pairing, both animals are being kept separately in different chambers of the night house for acquaintance. Depending on their behaviour, they will be released together.

DFO, Wildlife Anshu Pragyan Das said the male and female leopards will be displayed alternatively and not together, until their compatibility is ensured in next two to three months. Both animals will be allowed for public display in different timings until they are suitable to cohabit together.

CCTV cameras have been installed in the chambers of both the inmates as well as in the display enclosure for observation of their behaviour. Physical monitoring is being done 24X7 by separate teams.

The male leopard had reportedly killed two persons and attacked a child in Nuapada during October and November last. After panic spread in the area, it was captured from Kodopali village on November 5 and brought to the rescue centre of Sambalpur Zoo on November 8. As the big cat had sustained injuries, it was quarantined for medical attention. A behavioral study of the leopard was also initiated.