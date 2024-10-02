Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of eight-year-old girl in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The special POCSO court in Sambalpur on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl at Kasada village within Jamankira police limits in 2022.

Special Judge (POCSO) Abhilash Senapati also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the 40-year-old convict, Prasanta Baghar. The crime had taken place on March 25, 2022.

According to reports, the minor had gone to a field near Kasada village to answer nature’s call when Baghar reached the spot and forcibly took her away to a secluded place.

After raping the girl, the convict beheaded her with an axe. He returned to the village with the severed head and roamed around holding it in one hand and the axe in the other. Baghar even walked up to a tube-well and washed the head.

On seeing the ghastly scenes, villagers went inside their homes in fear. However, Baghar’s wife confronted him for the heinous act which led to a scuffle between the couple. During the fight, the convict scared off his wife by showing her the axe before falling unconscious near the tube well.