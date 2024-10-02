Odisha among top five states in urban governance

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among the top five states in the country in terms of overall urban governance, revealed an independent study which was carried out recently.

The study - Urban Governance Index (UGI) 2024 - carried out by Praja Foundation, has put Odisha at number two in terms of urban governance. The UGI evaluated states in four categories - empowerment of elected representatives, empowered city administration, empowered citizens and fiscal empowerment - covered 42 different indicators.

The state has secured a score of 55 out of 100 points in the overall urban governance. Odisha is followed by Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the index. Kerala has topped all states in urban governance with around 59 points. As per the study, the state topped in empowered citizens category scoring 21 out of 25 points. Odisha also secured 16.44 out of a total 30 points in fiscal empowerment and 15.26 out of 30 points in elected representatives category.