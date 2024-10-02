Odisha government calls for revamp of Baramunda bus terminal amid maintenance issues

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday asked the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to improve passenger services at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT), Baramunda and find ways to generate more revenue from the model inter-state bus terminal.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who visited the newly-constructed inter-state bus terminal on the day, was reportedly irked over water leakage and delay in maintenance works.

Convening a review meeting with BDA vice-chairman N Thirumala Naik and other officials, the minister asked them to reassess and enhance passenger services, infrastructure and safety measures in the terminal besides exploring ways to generate more revenue.

Inaugurated in March this year, the bus terminal is equipped with facilities such as a food court, shopping outlets, dormitories, ATM kiosks, car parking, and more. It has parking provision for over 400 buses along with space for autos, taxis and two-wheelers. However, despite having adequate commercial space, the terminal is bearing huge loss, sources said.

Around Rs 1 crore a month is being spent in BSABT towards payment to outsourced staff, electricity and maintenance. Nonetheless, the revenue generated from advertisements and commercial spaces has remained only a few lakhs, said BDA sources.

During his visit, Mahapatra interacted with passengers and enquired if they are facing any difficulties in availing services in the terminal. He visited the police outpost of the terminal and also spoke to some of the bus crew advising them to be courteous to passengers.

The minister also purchased tickets for three visually-challenged girls waiting to board a bus to Phulbani and instructed the booking staff to comply with the norm of 50 per cent concession for Divyang passengers and ensure reserve seating for them.