Odisha to set up 2,542 new PACS to streamline paddy procurement

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline paddy procurement and diversify business activities, the state government has initiated measures to set up primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in 2,542 gram panchayats not covered by the short-term cooperative credit structure.

Informing about the move of the government to strengthen the cooperatives and deepening their reach up to the grassroots, BJP spokesperson Samir Ranjan Dash told mediapersons on Tuesday that of the 6,794 gram panchayats in the state, only 2,709 have PACS while 1,542 new PACS announced by the previous government are yet to be made fully functional.

There is a need for 2,542 more PACS in the state to take care of the short-term credit requirement of farmers and timely procurement of paddy as the primary societies are the authorised agencies of the government to purchase paddy by paying minimum support price.

He said PACS have become hubs of corruption as the societies are managed by non-cadre secretaries. Since the BJD government had not implemented cadre rules for them, the secretaries were not transferred for a long time. Their writs run large and farmers are at the mercy of the secretaries while availing services from the societies, Dash added.

Alleging that computerisation of PACS is still incomplete despite liberal central assistance, the former minister said that the previous government ignored modernisation of the societies controlled by BJP leaders.

He said the state government has decided to begin the paddy procurement for this kharif season from the farmers in Sohela block of Bargarh district in November. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties in selling their paddy at designated paddy purchase centres and get their enhanced support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal in time.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to simplify the procurement process at mandis (market yards) and ensure that farmers benefit from the increased MSP.