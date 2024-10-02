One-month-old baby sold for Rs 7,000 rescued in Odisha

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday rescued a one-month-old baby boy who was allegedly sold to a childless couple for Rs 7,000 in Dasarathapur area of the district.

The matter came to light after the baby’s mother approached Jajpur Town police to rescue her child on Monday.

Sources said Bikram Munda and his wife Janga worked as daily wagers and lived near Biraja temple for the last several years. Though the couple already had two children including a girl, Janga delivered another baby boy last month.

Living an impoverished life, the couple was unsure of taking care of their third child. After much thought, they reportedly sold their newborn boy to a childless couple, Kalia Jena and his wife of Haladipada village under Dasarathapur block, for Rs 7,000 through a middleman around 10 days back.

However, Janga changed her mind after some days and asked Bikram to bring her baby back. The couple along with the middleman went to Kalia’s house, offered to return the money and wanted the boy back. However, Kalia reportedly refused to return the baby.

Bikram and Janga then went to Jajpur Town police station and requested the cops to rescue their baby. Subsequently, police informed the district child protection officer (DCPO). A team comprising the DCPO, police and Childline officials went to Haladipada village and rescued the infant.

Childline coordinator Barendra Krushna Das said they have taken custody of the baby boy. “He will be produced before the child welfare committee after which we will decide the next course of action.”

Jajpur Town IIC SK Patra said police are interrogating the biological parents of the baby and the couple who had allegedly purchased the infant. Efforts are underway to trace the middleman who is on the run after the incident came to light, he added.