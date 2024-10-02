OUHS announces first MBBS results for 2023-24 batch

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) on Tuesday published its first-ever results of MBBS annual examination for 2023-24 batch.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling and OUHS vice-chancellor Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo released the results at a special event. The results were published within 10 days of the examination.

Shubhalaxmi Padhi of Sahid Rando Majhi medical college at Kalahandi secured the top position with 726 marks out of 900. Similarly, Pratikhya Paul, Subhalaxmi Padhi and Hiranmayee Padmaja Tripathi bagged top positions in Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health minister said the state government is all set to include Odisha in the National Digital Health Mission. It will help in digital mapping of patients’ data following which a unified identity card will be issued to them. The card will contain all the information related to the disease of the patients, he said.

Mahaling also informed that Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana will be launched in the state soon. The health assurance scheme will benefit around one crore families, which will get medical services in about 27,000 hospitals across the country, he added.

After the declaration of results, OUHS strengthened its national and international collaborations by signing multiple MoUs with the institutions of national repute. The institutions included Regional Medical Research Centre, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“The university also formalised collaborations with several renowned national and international faculty from outside the state and abroad, signifying its commitment to global academic excellence and cutting-edge research,” informed Prof Sahoo.