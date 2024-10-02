STA warns against fraudulent money collection in name of road safety

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has warned of stringent action against collection of money from vehicle drivers on the pretext of conducting road safety drives.

The STA has directed RTOs to take immediate action if such incidents come to their notice. “No one has been granted permission to engage in such activities, and vehicle owners or drivers should neither trust nor pay these individuals,” said Joint Transport Commissioner (road safety) Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.

This direction came after the transport officials noticed through various media reports that some persons in Sundargarh district are collecting money from vehicle drivers under the false impression of conducting road safety.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur has directed Sundargarh RTO to take the matter seriously and lodge a complaint with the police against the people involved in such illegal activities.

Expressing concern that certain individuals are defrauding people in the name of road safety, Thakur assured that legal action will be taken to stop such activities. He also discussed the issue with the collector and SP of Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, the STA urged people to report such incidents to their local transport authorities immediately since these fraudsters are often from outside the state and are primarily active in border districts and mining areas, targeting trucks and buses.

“Instructions have been issued to all RTOs across the state to take immediate action if such activities are reported in their areas, not just in Sundargarh,” said Mohanty.