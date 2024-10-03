21 camps for protecting migratory birds in Odisha's Chilika lake

BERHAMPUR: Even as arrival of migratory birds at Chilika lake is likely to be delayed owing to a possible late advent of winter, the Chilika wildlife division has set up temporary camps to prevent poaching of the winged guests in the area.

As many as 21 temporary camps have been set up in the lake and will continue to function till the birds return to their destinations by the end of March, said DFO Amlan Nayak.

Each camp is manned by three personnel to assist wildlife staff in patrolling. The highest 11 camps have been set up in the vulnerable Tangi range while four camps are located in Balugaon. Two camps each have been established in Rambha, Satapada and Chilika, he said.

A meeting was held with all staff deployed at the temporary camps where they were advised to conduct round-the-clock patrolling and maintain strict vigilance against poachers.

Over 15 boats have been deployed for patrolling the lake. Poaching activities typically increase with the arrival of migratory birds as their meat is in high demand. Nayak said the birds have not yet arrived and the first batch is expected in the second week of October.