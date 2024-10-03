'First 100 days of BJP govt trailer, full movie ahead': Odisha BJP president Samal to Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Under attack from Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for making false promises to the people during election, the ruling BJP on Wednesday retaliated by saying the former chief minister is yet digest the victory of the saffron party.

Responding to Naveen’s barrage of verbal assaults, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the first 100 days of the BJP government in the state is just a trailer. He should have the patience to watch the full movie.

Samal said the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has fulfilled all major promises made in the BJP election manifesto in the first 100 days while the previous BJD government could not keep many of its promises in the 24 years of its rule.

“We have fulfilled promises on Subhadra Yojana, enhanced minimum support price for paddy, opened Shree Jagannath temple gates and Ratna Bhandar and many others. Our commitment to the people has been reflected in the budget. The first 100 days were a trailer, the full movie is ahead,” Samal remarked.

He further said the BJP government has just completed 100 days and its performance during this small period is before everyone. “Let the BJD tell people what it had promised to them in the last 15 years and how many promises have been fulfilled?”

As far as the trust of people in the BJP government is concerned, Samal said, two Rajya Sabha members of the BJD have joined the saffron party. Many leaders of the BJD including MPs, MLAs and sarpanchs are interested to come to the BJP. Naveen should rather worry about BJD as many members of his party have lost faith in his leadership, he added.

State BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy said Naveen is yet to digest BJP’s victory. The BJD tried to fool the people by appropriating central schemes and selling them by putting their party stamp. The previous government painted every area in BJD colour, but finally people rejected it.