Fraud in release of PMAY-G funds: HC orders Vigilance probe

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered a Vigilance probe into the case of a 55-year-old destitute widow in whose name Rs 1,20,000 was sanctioned and disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), but fraudulently released in favour of another woman seven years back.

“The Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Balasore Division, is directed to investigate into the matter and proceed against the culprits in accordance with law at the earliest, preferably within a period of six months,” ordered the single judge bench of Justice SK Mishra in the case of Ramamani Rout of Khaira gram panchayat in Balasore district.

“The BDO, Khaira is directed to issue work order and release the money in favour of Ramamani in terms of the PMAY-G scheme within a period of four weeks from the date of production of the certified copy of this order. The collector, Balasore is directed to ensure the same,” ordered Justice Mishra.

Ramamani had filed a petition in the high court on April 29 this year. She was registered in the beneficiary list of Khaira panchayat for construction of a new house under PMAY-G in 2016-17. Despite registration of her name, she was unable to get the sanctioned amount for years, only to come to know in November 2023 that the money sanctioned and disbursed in her name was falsely released in favour of one Minati Rout.

While disposing of the petition, Justice Mishra said, “This court is of the view that the petitioner being a widow, who is waiting since 2016-17 for getting the benefit under PMAY-G, it would not be appropriate to ask her to wait further for inclusion of her name afresh under the scheme. Rather, she should be paid the sanctioned amount by issuing a fresh work order in her name without waiting till the recovery of the money from Minati Rout.”

Justice Mishra’s order also said, “The state of Odisha is directed to pay Rs 20,000 towards cost to the petitioner within six weeks to compensate the humiliation and hardship caused to her.”

The order added, “The collector, Balasore is further directed to take necessary steps for initiation of certificate preceding against Minati Rout and PEO Pankaj Kumar Dhada for recovery of money illegally released in her favour.”