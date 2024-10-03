Govt fulfilling dreams of Gandhi and Shastri: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to fulfil ideals and objectives of Mahatma Gandhi in Odisha.

Paying rich tribute to the Father of the Nation at the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Telengapentha near Cuttack, Majhi said Gandhiji embodied humanity and divinity. He is the treasure of the entire human race and an ideal for the whole world. His life was a continuous test of truth.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Telengapentha, the chief minister said, “Gandhiji inspired everyone here to join the freedom struggle. He visited Odisha multiple times because he held the state in high regard. He once said Odisha is the land of my love.”

Majhi said Gandhiji’s dream was development and welfare of the people at the grassroots level. He strongly believed that if villages develop, the country will develop. Under PM Modi’s leadership, villages are now leading the country’s development. “Gandhiji dreamt of women’s empowerment and our government has taken steps to fulfil that dream. The government has started providing financial assistance to one crore women through the Subhadra Yojana within four months. I firmly believe that this financial assistance will empower their families and the society,” he said.

Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Majhi said Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ is being implemented by Modi through the Agniveer scheme and PM Kisan Yojana.

Later, the chief minister paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri at the state BJP office. He also felicitated sanitation workers of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Swaminathan Hall of OUAT. He praised the tireless efforts of sanitation workers in keeping the environment clean and healthy.

Majhi honoured five sanitation workers of BMC Sukanti Singh, Janaki Behera, Abhimanyu Gochhayat, Rama Nayak, and Sarat Nayak on the occasion.