Jagannath Temple cooks served notices, banned from kitchen for cooking mahaprasad in iron utensils

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has served show cause notices to three supakaras (temple cooks) and prohibited them from entering the shrine’s kitchen for allegedly cooking mahaprasad in iron utensils.

In a press release, the shrine administration stated the three supakaras have been barred from the temple premises and the kitchen.

One of them, responsible for conducting other religious services has been suspended. The action was taken under section 1955-21 B (a) of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, the release said.

Recently, devotees were shocked to learn that iron utensils were used by the supakaras in the temple kitchen to cook mahaprasad. Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee had directed a team comprising temple officials and senior servitors traditionally having access to the shrine’s kitchen to inspect the facility and seize the utensils. The team reported that several supakaras were violating the directive and using iron utensils for cooking mahaprasad.