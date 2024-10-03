Minor girl, youth found hanging in Odisha

BARGARH: A minor girl and a 22-year-old youth were found hanging from a tree at a forest in Bheden block of the district on Wednesday.

Sources said the deceased of Saraspali village in Bheden, were allegedly in a relationship. The duo went missing since Tuesday evening and were found hanging from a tree on the day. On getting information, police rushed to the spot and seized their bodies for postmortem.

Bheden police said though it appears to be a case of suicide, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

“The family members of the deceased will be questioned. Further details can be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports,” he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)