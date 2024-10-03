Odisha records 7 per cent rise in road accident fatalities

BHUBANESWAR: Various measures notwithstanding, Odisha is witnessing an alarming rise in road accident fatalities with the latest data released by the Transport department indicating about 7 per cent growth in the first six months of the year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The state reported 3,198 deaths in 6,363 road accidents between January and June. As many as 2,993 people had died in 6,264 accidents during the same period in 2023.

In terms of injuries, 5,735 people were injured this year as against 5,719 last year.

This surge has been recorded in the wake of the state government’s efforts to enhance road safety including increased enforcement against traffic violations, rectification at black spots and public awareness campaigns.

According to the Transport department, Sundargarh reported the maximum 254 road deaths and Sambalpur registered the highest 42.5 per cent growth rate in fatalities. Twelve districts recorded more than 100 deaths each.

Among the high fatality districts, Keonjhar reported 220 deaths, Ganjam 203, Khurda 194, Mayurbhanj 193, Cuttack 188, Jajpur 181, Sambalpur 144, Balasore 133, Koraput 123, Kalahandi 114 and Dhenkanal 102.