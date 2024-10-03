Odisha records 7 per cent rise in road accident fatalities

BHUBANESWAR: Various measures notwithstanding, Odisha is witnessing an alarming rise in road accident fatalities with the latest data released by the Transport department indicating about 7 per cent growth in the first six months of the year as compared to the corresponding period last year.
The state reported 3,198 deaths in 6,363 road accidents between January and June. As many as 2,993 people had died in 6,264 accidents during the same period in 2023.
In terms of injuries, 5,735 people were injured this year as against 5,719 last year.
This surge has been recorded in the wake of the state government’s efforts to enhance road safety including increased enforcement against traffic violations, rectification at black spots and public awareness campaigns.
According to the Transport department, Sundargarh reported the maximum 254 road deaths and Sambalpur registered the highest 42.5 per cent growth rate in fatalities. Twelve districts recorded more than 100 deaths each.
Among the high fatality districts, Keonjhar reported 220 deaths, Ganjam 203, Khurda 194, Mayurbhanj 193, Cuttack 188, Jajpur 181, Sambalpur 144, Balasore 133, Koraput 123, Kalahandi 114 and Dhenkanal 102.
The number of road accidents was the highest 587 in Khurda, followed by 459 in Sundargarh, 430 in Cuttack, 424 in Ganjam, 377 in Keonjhar and 330 in Jajpur. After Sambalpur, significant growth in road deaths has been reported from Kalahandi (39 pc), Gajapati (29.6 pc), Cuttack (28.7 pc) and Bhadrak (27 pc).
The districts that reported a drop in road accident deaths included Subarnapur, Nayagarh, Balangir, Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Puri, Nuapada and Jharsuguda.
Experts attribute this alarming trend to a combination of factors including inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations, poor road infrastructure and the rising number of vehicles on the roads.
Member of State Road Safety Committee and lawyer Subrat Nanda said inadequate enforcement, street lighting and signage in rural areas pose significant risks.
“The growth in accidents is only 1.5 pc, but it is around 7 pc in case of fatalities. It means the accidents are either severe in nature or the injured have not been provided treatment in the golden hour. Apart from strengthening road infrastructure and enforcement in rural areas, we have to ramp up trauma care facilities,” he said.
Meanwhile, worried over the rising road deaths, the state government has decided to improve response time of ambulances, intensify enforcement across the state and make provisions of an intelligent enforcement management system, among other steps.
