Odisha saw 11 low pressure areas in monsoon season

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded as many as 11 low pressure areas (LPAs) during the 2024 southwest monsoon season which ended on September 30. The state recorded normal rains during the period, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Odisha received 1,092 mm rain between June 1 and September 30 and the deficit stood at 5 per cent. Nuapada (+23%) and Malkangiri (+56%) recorded excess rainfall, while 24 districts received normal showers and four were in the red category.

Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Bhadrak recorded deficit rainfall in the range of 21 pc to 27 pc. Odisha received normal rains this season, said Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The monsoon’s progress remained sluggish after its earlier than usual arrival in the state on June 8. However, rainfall activity gained pace due to the 11 low pressure areas which formed between June 1 and September 30. Of them, two each intensified into depression and deep depression triggering rainfall in the state.

Mohanty said though the monsoon season has ended, its withdrawal from the state is likely to take some time. Odisha may experience a fresh spell of rain as a low pressure area is expected to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 4.

Whether the rains induced by the system will dampen Durga Puja festivities is not clear yet. “The anticipated low pressure area is being closely monitored but its path and possibility of further intensification is not known yet. More details will emerge once the system forms,” said Mohanty.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the fresh weather system may influence the eastern and central parts of the country between October 5 and 10. The activity will not be very severe in nature but still have a decent spread over these parts, it added.

Skymet further said the monsoon will withdraw from more parts of north India and central parts during next seven days but the system is expected not to travel deep inland. It will meander over these parts and subsequently re-curve north-eastwards towards Bangladesh and Northeast India, it said.