Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five years is our target: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said Odisha has set a target to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in next five years and emerge as the favourite destination of investors.

Before flying off to New Delhi for the curtain raiser event ahead of Utkarsh Odisha - Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, the CM said he is embarking on a mission to bring rapid industrial growth to the state. Utkarsh Odisha conclave will take the state to new heights in industrial development, he said.

Majhi said several investors are already in touch with the government and have evinced interest to invest in the state. “In the 100 days of our government, the state has received investments worth Rs 45,000 crore. I will interact with business leaders and invite them to the mega investment summit scheduled on January 28 and 29 next year,” he told mediapersons here.

The state government will host two events at the national capital on Thursday to woo investors to the Make-in-Odisha 4.0. The chief minister is slated to address ambassadors and representatives from 34 countries, including major nations like Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam and the UK.

Nine foreign associations will take part in the roadshow which will showcase Odisha’s growing global presence, vibrant industrial ecosystem and emerging investment opportunities.

The CM will have one-on-one interaction with ambassadors to share Odisha’s vision for growth and international partnerships. Majhi will also divulge the state’s plans for infrastructure, industrial development, and collaboration with international companies during the roadshow.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Delhi is ready for the curtain raiser event of Utkarsh Odisha conclave. With the participation of major countries and top business houses, Odisha is positioning itself as a key destination for business and innovation, he said.

A delegation of government officials, including chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and principal secretary Hemant Sharma is camping at the national capital. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also slated to attend the roadshow.