Teen with cancer gets new lease of life as SUM Hospital performs eastern India's first CAR-T cell therapy

BHUBANESWAR: Ananta Mahakud had always envisioned a bright future for his only daughter Truptimayee. His dreams came crashing down like a set of ninepins when the 15-year-old girl was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“She was just nine and studying in Class-IV when the blood cancer was first detected in 2018. It was as if the ground had shifted beneath us. After her initial treatment, we thought she had been cured, but the disease relapsed after five years and it shattered our world,” said Ananta.

Thanks to CAR-T cell therapy, an innovative treatment at IMS and SUM Hospital here, the young girl has got a new lease of life. Trupti is the fifth patient in the country and first in the eastern region to have undergone the groundbreaking therapy.

Head of the department of Clinical Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Dr Priyanka Samal said after countless consultations, the girl was provided NexCAR19, a type of CAR-T and gene therapy developed indigenously by ImmunoACT, a company incubated at IIT Bombay with clinical R&D partner Tata Memorial Hospital.

“This cutting-edge therapy involves modifying a patient’s T-cells to attack cancer cells more effectively. Introduced for the first time in eastern India, it has shown remarkable success in the case of Trupti. NexCAR19 is the future of cancer treatment, providing hope to patients with B-cell hematological malignancies who may not have had other viable treatment options,” said Dr Samal.