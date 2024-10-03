Union minister Yadav calls for mindful use of energy resources

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday laid emphasis on optimum utilisation of energy resources and use of green technology in industries to deal with climate change.

Stressing the importance of environmental conservation at the ‘Earth Again’ conference organised by media conglomerate Sambad Group here, Yadav said, “We need to be mindful in utilising our resources and should follow a lifestyle that saves energy. Efforts are underway to ensure that industries in all sectors gradually shift to green technology to secure growth with environment sustainability.”

He further said in the last one decade, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has initiated several climate action measures including the international solar alliance. “At Paris Agreement, India set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent and increase the capacity of renewable energy by 40 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level. However, we achieved the target in 2021, nine years before the target.”

Yadav said the country will continue to work in the direction of reducing emission and take forward the ‘Mission LiFE’ initiative that envisions promotion of mindful utilisation of resources and checking mindless consumption. Accordingly, India has submitted the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to increase renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts and further reduce carbon emissions. The Union minister urged people to follow ‘life ideas’ to reduce energy consumption by saving food and water, recycling waste, e-waste and single-use plastic for optimum use of resources.

In her address, Speaker Surama Padhy also laid stress on reducing carbon emission to fight the adverse impact of climate change.

Chairman of Sambad Group Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said, “We have to find an alternate way, in which growth and environmental conservation co-exist. We have to teach our children about the importance of conservation.”

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra spoke about the consequences of climate change. He said the rise in variability of monsoon rain, lightning strikes and thunderstorms can be attributed to climate change.

Founder of Energy Swaraj Professor Chetan Solanki said if the world doesn’t act now to resolve climate change, the global temperature may rise by 3 to 6 degree Celsius by the end of 2100.

Sambad Group Editor Tanaya Patnaik and MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke.