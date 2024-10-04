42 pandals to be erected in Odisha's Berhampur for Durga Puja

BERHAMPUR: The silk city, like the rest of Odisha, is all set to usher in the festive season.

With Navaratri starting from Thursday, large crowds have already started thronging the city’s markets for puja shopping. Berhampur sub-collector Dheenah Dastageer said as many as 42 pandals will be erected in the city and all puja committees have been instructed to immerse their respective idols on October 14. Four temporary ponds have been constructed in the city to prevent pollution of water bodies.

The puja committees have been asked to deploy volunteers at their respective pandals. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the puja committees have been directed to follow the guidelines on use of DJs and loudspeakers. Sources said several business establishments, to make the most of the festive season, have started lucky draws for customers. However, amid the festivities, demand for Dussehra donation remains a cause of concern for the city’s residents who are already reeling under a steep rise in price of essential commodities and vegetables.

Amid the festive joy, half-constructed roads and garbage dumped in the open have become an eyesore for residents. Over a month back, an 11-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open drain. After the incident and the hue and cry over it, authorities of Berhampur Municipal Corporation had assured to cover open drains in the city with slabs. But no such steps have yet been taken. In fact open drains have just been barricaded with a warning sign.