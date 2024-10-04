BJP government failed to keep promises made to Odisha people: Debi Prasad Mishra

MALKANGIRI: The BJP government has failed to keep the promises it had made to the people of Odisha before elections, alleged former minister and BJD core committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra.

Speaking at Sanskruti Bhawan here to mark the culmination of BJD’s Jana Sampark Padayatra, he said BJP came to power in the state by making false promises and narrating concocted stories. “What happened to the promise of 300 units of free electricity and Rs 50,000 in one go to women under Subhadra Yojana?” he questioned.

Mishra said BJP changed the name of flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojona which benefitted crores of people in the state. “You may change the name of the schemes but you cannot change history”, he said while referring to the BJP government.

Hundreds of BJD workers and leaders like Pradeep Majhi, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Manohar Randhari, Ramesh Chandra Majhi and party district unit president Manas Madkami participated in the padayatra. The leaders said BJD has turned into a social revolution over the years.