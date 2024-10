BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29 next year, will lay a solid foundation for a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed Odisha by 2047.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a meeting with ambassadors, diplomats and business communities of 34 countries in New Delhi and inviting them to the signature investment summit of Odisha, Majhi said the discussion with the representatives of various countries and industries was successful.

“I am confident that the conclave will be a grand success. We will see massive industry participation and more investments in the fields of semiconductors, IT, green energy, petrochemicals, electronics and food processing, etc.,” he said.

Addressing the ambassadors meet, the chief minister said Odisha has emerged a favoured destination for investments from diverse sectors and geographies. Highlighting the state’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce, he said, “We are a state with immense natural wealth. Rich deposits of minerals like iron ore, bauxite, nickel, chromite and coal along with vast forest and water resources, have made Odisha a key player in India’s mineral and metal-based industries.”

Over the past few years, the chief minister said, the state’s economy has been evolving at a rapid pace. While it continues to rely on minerals and metals, the focus now shifted actively to diversifying into new, fast-growing sectors such as apparel, technical textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, renewable energy, green fuels and electronics manufacturing.