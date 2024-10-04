Daily wager beaten to death in Odisha's Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old daily wage worker was beaten to death by sticks by three persons near Rupagada village within Kankadahada police limits on Thursday.

The victim, Gagan Naik was allegedly killed by Bitu Pradhan, Dilu Pradhan and Shankar Pradhan of the village. The accused were detained based on a complaint filed by Gagan’s wife Pinky Naik at Kankadahada police station. Pinky, in her complaint, stated she and Gagan were returning home from the farm where the latter worked when the accused intercepted them and beat her husband mercilessly.

The accused left Gagan at the spot presuming he had died. On being informed, personnel of Kankadahada police reached the spot and shifted Gagan to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was sent for postmortem.

Kamakhyanagar SDPO Snehasis Sahoo said, “We rushed to the spot and shifted Gagan to Kamkhyanagar hospital. As he was declared brought dead by the doctors, his body was sent for postmortem. We immediately apprehended the three suspects from the village and they are being interrogated.”