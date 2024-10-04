Odisha minister Suresh Pujari queues up at Aahaar centre for food, checks quality

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday surprised everyone when he queued up at the Aahaar Kendra near Jail Chowk of the city and had lunch with people.

The minister bought a coupon and stood in a queue along with his security staff to get food after which he interacted with others while having lunch with them. During his interaction, the minister enquired about the quality of food and other aspects of the Aahaar Kendra. Later, he also spoke to the women staff managing the facility.

Speaking to mediapersons after his lunch, Pujari said he was on his way back from women’s college and decided to stop by at the Aahaar Kendra. “I wanted to know about the quality of food being served here. Though I liked the food, I received a few complaints from the public. Many who had come before me said they did not get coupons. If I was given one, why were they not? Many daily wagers arrived at the facility after me but could not get their meals,” he said.

As per the staff, around 500 meals are served per day, Pujari said. “However, as they start serving food from 10 am onwards, the needy who come during lunch hours fail to get their meals,” the minister said.

He further pointed out that the timing needs to be revised and those dependent on the Aahaar Kendra for food should get their meals. “I also received feedback from the women staff and made my observations. I will discuss with the municipal corporation and the district collector in this regard. We will check if the facts given by the staff are true and then work towards rectifying the lacunae.”

Pujari also assured of taking steps towards hygiene management at the facility and increasing the number of meals being served besides curbing the wastage of food.