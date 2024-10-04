Odisha rice millers threaten to skip paddy procurement

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the state government of neglecting its demands, the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) on Thursday threatened to stay away from the paddy procurement process for 2024-25 kharif marketing season (KMF).

AORMA members also said a protest will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on Friday where nearly 1,000 rice millers from across the state will gather to seek fulfilment of their long-standing demands related to procurement and milling of paddy. Association president Mahesh Bansal said the rate of custom milling has remained unchanged for the last over two decades. They are being paid only Rs 20 per quintal while millers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are getting Rs 140 and Rs 200 respectively for milling a quintal of paddy.

“Odisha government should make an immediate revision of the rate and hike it to at least Rs 140. Besides, the transportation cost for paddy and rice, which was last revised in 2018-19 KMS, has been reduced further and needs to immediately restored,” Bansal added.