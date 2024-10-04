Odisha's Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu put her resignation rumours to rest

JAJPUR: Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu on Thursday put to rest media speculations on her resignation to pave way for BJD organisational secretary and former legislator Pranab Prakash Das, popularly known as Bobby.

In a statement, Sujata made it clear neither will she resign nor Pranab contest a by-election as was speculated by media. “There is no iota of truth on Pranab contesting the by-election after my resignation. I never expressed my intention to retire and have not been informed about Pranab contesting the by-election,” she said.

The legislator clarified that Pranab is not power-hankering and did not say anything on by-election to Jajpur Assembly seat. The senior leader simply spoke about fighting for the development of Jajpur.

“Pranab had said he will fight for Jajpur’s development. It does not mean he will fight an election. Fight means he would fight for the problems of residents of Jajpur. Neither I will vacate the seat by resigning nor Pranab fight for the by-election from Jajpur,” she said.

Speculations were rife that Pranab would contest from Jajpur in a by-election after he attended a Jana Sampark Padayatra programme, being organised by Jajpur unit of BJD on Wednesday. “I am working for Naveen Patnaik, for BJD and entire Odisha. I thank Naveen Patnaik for giving me everything starting from road infrastructure to a medical college. I am the son of Jajpur and no power can stop a son who wants to come back to his mother. I get a lot of energy after meeting people. Now I am ready for another fight in Jajpur.”

Pranab’s statement had created ripples in political circles and people were eager to know whether Sahu will resign to pave way for Pranab to fight a by-election. Amid the rumours, BJD Jajpur district unit president Saroj Kumar Mohapatra strongly ruled out any such possibility. Stating there is no question of a by-election in Jajpur, he said Pranab spoke about fighting for protecting the interests of the people of Jajpur and development of the area. Pranab did not speak about fighting a by-election from Jajpur as he is capable of working for BJD and people without becoming a legislator, Mohapatra said.