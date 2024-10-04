Schools accused of charging ‘extra’ fees for form fill-up in Odisha

BARIPADA: Extra fees allegedly being collected by government-aided and private-run higher secondary (HS) schools from students for form fill-up for the upcoming annual higher secondary examination has led to resentment among the local community.

A group of parents of Bangiriposi recently met MLA Sanjali Murmu requesting her intervention into extra levy which they said was in violation of the government norms and burning a hole in their pockets.

As per sources, the Department of Higher Education has fixed Rs 960 for form fill-up for both regular and ex-regular students to appear for the examination. However, some institutions are allegedly collecting almost double the charges fixed by the department.

A notice issued by a higher secondary school in Kendua is a clear example of the same. While art students have been asked to pay Rs 1,600 for form fill-up, the amount fixed for science students is Rs 1,700. This apart, students having poor attendance are required to pay an extra Rs 600 to appear for the exam.

Such a situation is prevalent in most of the government-aided and private schools of the district which many parents are unable to afford. Chandan Nayak, a daily wager and a student’s parent said the fee collected for exam form fill-up is beyond his financial capacity. “Though the government has fixed Rs 960 for the same, these schools are charging much more which I’m unable to afford,” he said.

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren said he will intervene after receiving complaints from parents. Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kanta Say said he would look into the matter.