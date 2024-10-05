ITI Ltd proposes to set up data centre in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Central PSU ITI Limited has offered to set up a colocation data centre and cloud service in Odisha which can be utilised by the IT industry in the state.

ITI Ltd has a hi-tech tier-III data centre at Bengaluru with colocation, dedicated or managed services and cloud services. The MeitY-empanelled cloud services provider is regularly audited by Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) directorate for services including government community cloud-GCC (caged services), public and private cloud.

Home to hundreds of large and small IT and professional services consultancy organisations including Infosys, TCS, IBM, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, Mindtree, Accenture and Capgemini, Odisha has a strong demand for data centre services to support IT infrastructure needs.

ITI Ltd has proposed the Electronics and Information Technology department for the data centre and cloud services. “The government and companies can reduce latency and improve performance with greater proximity to high-speed networks and other services apart from lowering down their cost of ownership for infrastructure,” it said.

The state currently has two data centres, one by OCAC to meet the growing needs of digital Odisha initiatives, and the other by national data centre by NIC to meet the demands of digital India initiatives. OCAC is expanding its state data centre. Besides, two more are coming up including the greenfield data centre and enterprise computing and cybersecurity training institute of RBI in the city.

Official sources said the proposal of ITI Ltd has been received and a decision on the colocation data centre and cloud services is yet to be taken. “The state government has an independent policy which offers incentives for setting up data centres. A number of enterprises have evinced interest to set up data centres, which will play a pivotal role in providing improved operations and management control while minimising the overall costs associated with data management, deployment, and related expenditure,” said an official of the IT department.