Odisha Horror: Woman found beheaded in Keonjhar town

KEONJHAR: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants murdered a 20-year-old woman by beheading her in her house located in Hotel Baral lane of Keonjhar town here on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Manorama Behera. As per police sources, Manorama was alone at home when the incident took place. Her father Rabindra Behera, a mushroom-seller by profession, and mother had gone to work while the younger sister was in college.

When her parents returned in the afternoon for lunch, they found the house locked. When there was no response for a long time, they broke the door open only to find Manorama beheaded, lying in a pool of blood.

Police along with a scientific team arrived at the spot for investigation. The murderer, police said, entered the house, committed the crime and fled without raising any alarm in the area. CCTV footage in the area is being looked into.

Keonjhar Sadar SDPO Mahendra Murmu said reason behind the incident is still unclear. “Probe is on and further details can be ascertained after proper investigation,” he added.