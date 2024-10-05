OOPE in Odisha drops to 37.1 pc from 71.5 pc in less than a decade

BHUBANESWAR: Taking gigantic strides in making healthcare accessible and affordable for the people, Odisha has cut down out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on health by almost half in less than a decade. The OOPE in the state is now among the lowest in the country, as per the National Health Accounts (NHA) estimate released by the central government on Friday.

The NHA estimate revealed that OOPE in the state has dropped 37.1 per cent (pc) in 2021-22 from around 71.5 pc in 2015-16. The drop is attributed to the universal health assurance scheme for more than one crore families and a four-fold increase in the government expenditure on healthcare.

Although the per capita total expenditure on health has gone up from Rs 3,768 to Rs 5,749, per capita OOPE has dropped from Rs 2,693 to Rs 2,133 during the period. The OOPE is the amount households pay at the point they receive healthcare. It is an important indicator of the level of financial protection available towards healthcare in the country.

The health estimate showed that Odisha’s total health expenditure (expense incurred by both government and private sources including external funds) fell to 3.9 pc of the gross domestic state product (GSDP) in 2021-22 from 5 pc in 2015-16.

As far as the total health expenditure is concerned, Odisha spent Rs 26,445 crore in 2021-22 while it was Rs 16,579 crore in 2015-16. The government’s expenditure on health rose more than four times - from Rs 3,354 crore to Rs 14,108 crore, pushing the per capita expenditure up from Rs 762 to Rs 3,067 during the six year period.