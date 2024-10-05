Vedanta buys Kalinga Lancers

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the return of Hockey India League (HIL), Vedanta Limited has announced its acquisition of Kalinga Lancers, the former champions of the prestigious tournament.

The acquisition took place at an event in New Delhi. The Bhubaneswar-based franchise, Kalinga Lancers was previously co-owned by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Vedanta Aluminium has now assumed full ownership of Kalinga Lancers with an aim to further build up the team’s legacy of excellence and move up its standing in HIL seasons, group officials said.

“At Vedanta, we are committed to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse. Hockey has been one of the pillars of the country’s sports success and the recent Olympic victories have further highlighted our potential,” said the non-executive director Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

“With the acquisition of Kalinga Lancers, we are not only investing in the team but also in the future of Indian hockey. Through enhanced infrastructure, grassroots talent scouting and focused training, we aim to foster a new generation of athletes who will proudly represent the country on the world stage,” she said.

She said the focus will now be on setting up a competitive squad of Kalinga Lancers for the upcoming HIL season by bolstering infrastructure, securing sponsorships and exploring partnerships to strengthen its position in the league.