Another artificial pond to come up in Sambalpur for immersion of idols

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to prevent pollution in Mahanadi river, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is developing an additional artificial pond for immersion of Durga idols in the city.

SMC already has four artificial ponds- at Putibandh and Durgapali in Sambalpur along with one at Hirakud and another at Burla town. However, it was observed that the ponds were seldom used by puja committees which immersed the idols in natural water bodies.

This year, over 50 pandals are being erected in the city. Besides, several smaller pandals will also come up. While over 100 idols will be immersed by the end of the puja, the use of artificial ponds is still not widespread. The puja committees stated the artificial ponds do not have adequate amenities nearby due to which most idols are immersed in natural water bodies. In a bid

Considering the problems faced in the previous years, the civic body has planned to make extensive arrangements for immersion and create widespread awareness against immersing idols in Mahandi river. The new pond is being developed at Kacheri Ghat near Ring Road. SMC commissioner, Vedbhushan along with Pollution Control Board officials visited the site for the pond recently.

“The work on the new artificial pond has already started. This apart, the existing ponds are being prepared for the upcoming immersion. Approach roads will be constructed to the artificial ponds and lighting arrangements made to facilitate immersions late in the evening. All the arrangements are being made after consultation with the puja committees. We appeal people to refrain from immersing idols in the river and use the ponds instead,” Vedbhushan said.

This apart, certain guidelines have been issued to the puja committees regarding the idols. The committees have been asked to avoid use of POP or other sythentic materials along with chemical colours for building the idols. The height of the idols should not be over 20 feet. The flowers on the idols are to be removed before immersion. The committees have to ensure no plastic is dumped during procession or at the time of prasad sevan. The violations of the guidelines may attract hefty fines.