Bonai forest division on edge as man-elephant conflict boils over

ROURKELA: With rise in man-animal conflicts, authorities of Bonai Forest Division (BFD) are finding it tough to douse the ire of locals.

A host of preventive measures including radio collaring of rogue elephants and drone surveillance seem falling apart. Sources said for the last couple of years, BFD has been witnessing an unprecedented rise in elephant depredation incidents. The division from April till now has witnessed at least eight human deaths along with substantial damage to houses and crops. In 2023-24 the division had reported at least 12 human casualties and BFD had to pay around Rs 1.5 crore in compensation for the deaths and loss of property.

Two marauding solitary tuskers staying in Koida and Bonai forest ranges, both fitted with radio collars recently, are the biggest trouble markers. In the latest incident, one of the radio-collared tuskers killed an elderly villager in the wee-hours of Friday. A day earlier two forest employees tracking an elephant herd in Kulposh range were injured in an attack by an elephant.

Koida-B zilla parishad member Ashok Naik said resentment is growing against the frequent elephant raids and failure of the Forest department to ensure safety of the poor and vulnerable villagers. Villagers living in mud houses in forest are at higher risk with elephants attacking mud houses attracted by the smell of country liquor or in search of food.