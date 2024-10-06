Govt to celebrate Baji Rout’s birth, death anniversary: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the birth and death anniversary of freedom fighter Saheed Baji Rout will be celebrated extensively at the state level.

Addressing a function organised by Baji Rout Memorial Foundation and Dhenkanal Cultural Association at Jaydev Bhavan here, Majhi said the sacrifice of the country’s youngest freedom fighter for the nation has placed him in a unique position among many bravehearts in history. Although his life was short, his bravery inspired lakhs of youths to fight against the Britishers.

The chief minister further said Rout was among the legendary leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das who were all born in October and made supreme sacrifices for the nation. Their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“Baji Rout’s sacrifice during the freedom struggle inspired people and gave a new direction to the movement in Odisha. As the youngest martyr in India’s history, Rout’s sacrifice deserves national recognition. It’s time to promote his sacrifice at the national level,” he added.

In his address, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Rout was not just an individual but an institution who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation at the age of 12 and became a martyr. He credited Rout, along with other freedom fighters, for India becoming the world’s largest democracy.

“I express my gratitude to the chief minister for giving us assurance to celebrate the birthday and memorial day of Baji Rout at the government level,” Pradhan said.

Before attending the event, Pradhan paid homage to Rout’s statue at Unit-VIII in the city. Minister for Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pani, several BJP MLAs and president of Baji Rout Memorial Foundation Krushna Chandra Aichi were present.