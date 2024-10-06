Man, accused of kidnapping girl, arrested

DHENKANAL: A man, accused of kidnapping a three-year-old girl from Dhenkanal town was arrested late on Friday night from Rengali in Angul district.

The accused, Ranjan Sahoo, a native of Jajpur district, had been staying at Rengali for the last few years years. He had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the parents of the child.

Dhenkanal Town IIC Prabhat Sahoo said one Premalata Rana (30) had lodged a complaint stating her child was kidnapped from her home on Friday. Premalata, a native of Badamba in Cuttack, works as a daily wager in Dhenkanal town.

The IIC said Ranjan had called Premalata’s neighbour demanding the ransom. He claimed to have sold the child to a man in Cuttack who if not paid the ransom amount, had threatened to kill her. Police traced the accused’s mobile phone and he was traced to Rengali.

“I immediately alerted the IIC of Rengali and gave him details of the accused’s location.I also requested him to immediately rush to the spot and nab the culprit. Accordingly, Rengali police went to the location, rescued the child and nabbed Sahoo. The child was handed over to her parents on Saturday,” the IIC said.