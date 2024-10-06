Odisha government suspends OFS officer over forester's suicide allegations

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday suspended senior OFS officer and silviculturist of Rayagada division Debendra Kumar Behera in connection with an abetment of suicide case.

Issuing an order to this effect, the Forest department stated that a prima facie allegation of abetment to commit suicide was made against Behera by forester Sanjay Kumar Nayak in his suicide note. Nayak, posted in Jaring Research Garden in Kalahandi, was found hanging in his quarter in Bhawanipatna on September 18.

Police while recovering the body also reportedly found a suicide note allegedly pointing finger towards the officer.

Rabi Narayan, elder brother of the deceased forester, in his FIR with Bhawanipatna town, had alleged that Nayak took the extreme step due to harassment and mental torture meted out by the senior officer over percentage cut.

The deceased apart from being forced to give the cut was also asked to supply household items to an officer on demand, he had alleged. Rabi also alleged that his brother had been transferred to Balangir but was not relieved for not being able to pay more bribe.

Wife of the deceased forester Priyanka Subudhi had also alleged that her husband was under tremendous stress over the huge bribe he was being asked to pay.

The Bhawanipatna police launched an investigation into the matter registering a case against the officer under secion 108 of BNS. The PCCF office also asked the chief conservator of forests (T&D), Cuttack to conduct an inquiry.

The Forest dept said pending receipt of the inquiry report from CCF (T&D) and facilitate smooth probe and prevent tampering, Behera has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

During his suspension, the office of PCCF and HoFF Odisha in Bhubaneswar will remain Behera’s headquarters and he will not leave the place without permission.