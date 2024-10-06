People need support to cope with sea erosion: Study

BHUBANESWAR: With over 33 per cent of the Indian coastline vulnerable to erosion, people living in coastal areas must be given the tools and knowledge to cope with rising sea levels, suggested a study of two researchers from National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

In their paper ‘Navigating the sea level rise: Exploring the interplay of climate change, sea level rise, and coastal communities in India’ published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, researchers Ansuman Das and Pranaya Swain of NISER said the coastal population must be involved in the decision-making process, preparation for disasters and creating strategies to adapt to changes.

Citing the 2023 report of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the researchers said coastal erosion in India due to rising sea levels has resulted in loss of land, affecting valuable agricultural areas and coastal communities. Around 33.6 per cent of the Indian coastline is vulnerable to erosion, while another 26.9 per cent is under accretion. Between 1990 and 2016, India lost 235 sq km land to coastal erosion which is alarming.

Citing another data, the researchers stated that the highest erosion rate is occurring in coastal areas of West Bengal, affecting 70 per cent of the coastline. It is followed by Kerala coast with 65 per cent erosion, Gujarat (60 per cent) and Odisha (50 per cent).

“This loss threatens people’s livelihoods and homes, leading many to relocate voluntarily or in extreme cases, with government intervention. Immediate action is vital to ensure protection of these coastal areas and safety of communities,” they said.

The researchers also suggested that India should invest in protecting its coasts by building sea walls, dams and coastal plantation which will help reduce the risks of erosion and flooding, especially in more vulnerable areas.

On sustainable coastal management, the researchers said the country needs to plan how it uses the coastal areas by balancing development with environment protection. This includes getting input from the people who live there, monitoring how the coast is changing, and ensuring that land use practices are sustainable.