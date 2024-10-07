Berhampur university expels four students from hostel, fines 13 for ragging

BERHAMPUR: Four second year PG students of Berhampur University were expelled from the hostel and 13 others fined Rs 1,000 each for their alleged involvement in ragging of a few juniors a fortnight back.

The four students, one each of IRPM, Journalism and Mass Communication and MBA courses were given a week’s time to vacate the hostel. However, they vacated their rooms on Sunday morning. The 13 students who were fined Rs 1,000 each have been directed to submit written undertakings by the varsity.

The ragging incident took place on September 21 when some second year students mentally harassed and ragged their juniors by asking them to dance and sing and keeping them awake throughout the night. After the incident, the first year students lodged a complaint with the hostel warden but in vain. They then sent an e-mail to UGC’s anti-ragging cell. A few days later, the UGC directed the university to probe the matter.

As per the direction of vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash, a disciplinary committee led by PG Council chairman Sukant Kumar along with a 12-member team comprising members of anti-ragging cell and a security officer was formed to investigate the case.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the students involved in the ragging were identified. The panel submitted its report on October 4 following which the action was taken. Sources said the allegation of the hostel warden’s inaction and lack of initiative in resolving the matter was not investigated by the panel.