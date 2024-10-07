BJP will lose if polls held now, says BJD leader Prasanna Acharya

BHUBANESWAR: As all exit polls have predicted a defeat of the BJP in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections, the BJD on Sunday said the same can be expected in Odisha if elections are held in the state now.

Deputy leader of the BJD legislature party (BJDLP) Prasanna Acharya told mediapersons the BJP government in the state has lost the faith and trust of the people within months of coming to power as it has not fulfilled its promises.

“Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik continues to be the most popular leader in Odisha despite the saffron party winning the recent elections. People are keen to vote for him and the BJD in every election that is going to be held in the state now,” he said.

Acharya said, if the predictions of the exit polls come true, there will be good results from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Elections to some other state assemblies are also going to be held in the near future and their results will give a clear picture about which alliance will have an upper hand in the country. “But, whatever the results, India (the country) should improve. If people realise that the party which is in power at the Centre is acting against its interest, they will reject it, which is happening now,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the first phase of the Jana Sampark Yatra of the regional party concluded, Acharya said it has came to the fore during the padayatras that the support base of the BJD has increased and it is still the number one party in the state.

“The common people have been convinced that the BJP government has not fulfilled election promises. The BJD was working for the interest of the people when in power and is doing the same thing in the Opposition,” he said.