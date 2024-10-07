No rains expected during Puja festivities in Odisha: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: In some good news for pandal-hoppers, rains are not likely to play spoilsport during Durga Puja festivities this time as the skies will remain largely clear across the state this week.

Issuing the weather outlook for two weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said overall rainfall activity is expected to be below normal in the state during the period.

While chances of heavy rainfall is low, some isolated places may witness light to moderate rain or thundershower activity between October 4 and 10. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower is expected at only scattered places from October 11 to 17. Though a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over Bay of Bengal near Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts between October 11 and 17, the system is not likely to trigger widespread rains in the state, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said.

“Weather in the state is likely to remain mainly dry during the Durga Puja. There, however, is a possibility of light rains at isolated places in the state, “ she said.

The met office has ruled out any heavy rainfall activity in the state between October 7 and 10. In the post monsoon season, Odisha has recorded 75 per cent deficit rains between October 1 and 5. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the five-day Durga Puja festival starting October 9.