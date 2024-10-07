Odisha minor girl sexually assaulted by father’s friend for two years

ROURKELA: The fake abduction of the 17-year-old girl from Rourkela has taken a bizarre twist with the revelation that the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father’s friend for over a period of two years.

Police said the minor girl named Rajan Srivastava, a 48-year-old businessman of the city, as the perpetrator after which a case was registered in connection with the offence.

Srivastava, apparently, has been spending most of his time in Delhi for business purposes. As per police, the businessman, owing to his closeness with the girl’s family, allegedly took advantage of the same and committed the offence multiple times.

RN Pali IIC Rajendra Swain said a case was registered against Srivastava on Saturday and efforts are underway to nab him.

Panposh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Upasana Padhi said Srivastava’s last location was traced to Ranchi. “His family is being questioned in connection with the case. The accused is well aware about registration of the case against him and efforts are on to arrest him,” she added.

Sources said the rape angle was revealed by chance when police were investigating another case in which the same minor had faked her own abduction along with her boyfriend on September 27.

The case was cracked the next day with DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai taking lead in the probe.

The girl’s boyfriend 27-year-old Safur Alam of Bisra block was held under different sections of BNS and POCSO Act for allegedly enticing the girl to spend time with him and the girl reportedly concocted the kidnap story to justify her absence.

Since a minor’s abduction case was registered, Sector-7 police had sent the girl for medical examination and the report arrived a couple of days ago confirming she was sexually assaulted.

Sources privy with the case said after the medical reports arrived, the girl broke down and during intense questioning revealed she had been allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by Srivastava.

Zone II deputy SP Pushpanjali Ningi, however, confirmed that no sexual assault was made out in connection with the primary case of Sector-7 police station.