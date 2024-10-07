Old age and loneliness find two fine acts in Purane Chawal

Bhubaneswar-based Zain Foundation’s annual play is a part of Bhubaneswar’s cultural calendar and much awaited. This year’s two-act show Purane Chawal, is an adaptation of Neil Simon’s Sunshine Boys that premiered on Broadway in 1972. Director Sumeet Vyas has chosen the name of the play to signify the premium for aged rice grains with probably “chawal” being a metaphor for livelihood.

Purane Chawal is a classic tragicomedy that makes the audience quickly shuffle between roars of laughter and sniffles of sadness. Depicting loneliness amidst recurring news of the death of erstwhile colleagues and sometimes even strains of dementia, the play conveys a strong social message through humour that is marked by spontaneity. Its central theme is the apparent spar between an elderly and has-been comedy duo brilliantly played by the seasoned Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat.

Lured by a lucrative offer they endeavour to come together for a re-enactment of their once-upon-a-time superhit acts. What follows is a string of incidents that take a close look at two distinctive options for ageing. Mishra playing Khushaal Mehendi takes refuge of falsity with his non-existent fan mails and advertising contracts, citing the din and bustle around his Mumbai-based home as his motivation while lazing on a recliner waiting for the weekly visit of his nephew who is also his manager. Living with his daughter in somewhat bucolic Alibag, Vijay Das (VD) played by Barat is a happy man when in the presence of his one-time co-actor whom he can’t stand any more. He is proud of his daughter's car and is contended with the chirping birds he can watch from the room he has for himself.