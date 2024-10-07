Tribal siblings in Odisha tortured by RPF personnel, case filed

ROURKELA: The RPF unit at Bimlagarh in Koida block is under scanner for the alleged torture of a tribal sibling duo over suspicion of theft of railway property.

The victims, Dumbi Ichhaguru and his younger brother Chhotelal of Chhidagua said they were picked up from their house by the RPF personnel at around 11.30 pm on October 2 and tortured throughout the night. They said the personnel thrashed them mercilessly with bamboo sticks while blaming them for theft of diesel from railway tankers and other railway property. Despite the siblings’ appeals, the personnel did not stop.

Chhotelal said the personnel even poured boiling water on his brother’s feet. The personnel took it a step further and also tried to uproot Dumbi’s nails with a plier but in vain. The siblings said they were given food and an ointment and allowed to go home in the morning. Upon reaching home, the siblings availed some local remedies to alleviate their pain. They mustered courage and finally complained with K Balang police on October 5. The siblings also admitted to the health and wellness centre at K Balang where they are being treated for injuries on hip, legs and other body parts.

Bonai SDPO Swaraj Debata said a case has been registered and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is complete.