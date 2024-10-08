Drone surveillance at Nayapalli to keep pickpockets at bay

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to keep pickpockets at bay, Nayapalli Durga Puja Committee has decided to deploy a drone for safety and security of pandal hoppers during Dusshera this year.

The committee has taken the device on rent from a private agency and it will be used to keep vigil mostly during evening hours from Sasthi.

“Despite taking several precautionary measures every year, theft of seven to eight gold chains is usually reported on each day during Durga Puja. This year, we have put in place additional surveillance by deploying a drone,” said committee member Chitrasen Behera.

At least 40 CCTV cameras and four LED screens have been installed near the puja mandap to ensure that the festival passes off smoothly. Police personnel in plain clothes, 200 volunteers and 100 transgenders will also be deployed at the Nayapalli pandal to prevent incidents of thefts.

“Mike announcement will be made at frequent intervals to urge visitors to remain alert and take care of their valuables. We are hopeful that with strong security measures, thefts will witness a decline this year,” said Behera.

Nayapalli pandal usually witnesses a footfall of over 50,000 visitors from Saptami onwards. However, many of them fall prey to pickpockets and lose their valuables like gold chains during the rush hours.

A senior police officer said, “Incidents of thefts of valuables are reported from all the major pandals in the city. Police personnel including female cops in plain clothes will be deployed at the pandals to prevent incidents of thefts.”

Committee members said adequate arrangements including two-wheel chairs have also been made for senior citizens and differently-abled people. Besides, prasad will be provided to visitors on Saptami, Astami, Nabami, Dasami and even during the Bhasani mahotsav.