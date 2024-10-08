From buses to buildings, Majhi govt begins to paint Odisha in saffron

BHUBANESWAR : Having formed its first government in Odisha, the BJP is not holding back from flaunting its colours. In a conscious bid to scrub off the remnants and symbols of the BJD, which had ruled the state for 24 long years, the Mohan Charan Majhi government is going all out to paint the cities, towns and villages saffron.

After making a start with changing the colour of BJD’s LAccMI scheme buses - rechristened as Mukhyamantri Bus Seva - from green to saffron in many places, it has now ventured to paint all government buildings in its hue.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Works department informed that the state government has approved adoption of a uniform colour code henceforth for all new government buildings as well as the existing ones at the time of periodical repair or renovation. The colour codes will be orange (read saffron) for exterior walls and red for the borders.

The BJD had painted various buildings from schools to hospitals and other government buildings in green during its tenure. Close to 8,677 public schools were coloured green. Two of the biggest public hospitals in the state - Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital - also wear a green scheme.

The new order comes a week after the state government changed the colour and design of uniforms for secondary school students from white and green to light brown and maroon under the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana. School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond had also said that colour of the school buildings would also be changed soon.

The colour change drive, though, has not gone down well with the BJD. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said it is a BJP tactic to divert people’s focus away from pressing issues in the state including law and order and its failure in fulfilling election promises.